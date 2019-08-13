Sentence announced for home invasion suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has been sentenced for his role in a 2018 home invasion in southwest Fort Wayne.

Tyray Bradley Jr. pleaded guilty to the crime; he was sentenced Monday to 20 years in prison, with 12 years executed, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC. He was also given a no-contact order.

Bradley was one of four people who broke into a home in the Veracruz subdivision, tied up the homeowner, stole $500 from the man’s wallet, and took the combination to his safe.

Police say it was apparently prompted by the homeowner allegedly being “rude” to a woman in the group, who has also been sentenced to 12 years in prison for her part in the case.