Senator Young Speaks Out Against Project Labor Agreements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): One lawmaker from the Hoosier State is opposing President Biden’s Executive Order regarding project labor. U.S. Senator Todd Young from Indiana led a group of 42 Senate Republicans in sending a letter to President Joe Biden opposing the administration’s Executive Order that requires project labor agreements (PLAs) on federal and federally-assisted construction contracts.

Young cited 87.4% of the U.S. construction workforce not belong to a union and that mandating PLAs will prevent qualified contractors from fairly competing for contracts on taxpayer-funded projects. Young also stated that the mandates will also “deny critical construction jobs to local workers and small businesses” as well as increasing construction costs. A link to Young’s letter is available here.