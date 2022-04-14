Senator Young Re-Introduces Legislation Protecting Families From Lead In Assisted Housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): U.S. Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Tammy Duckworth from Illinois re-introduced their bipartisan legislation to protect families living in assisted housing from lead found in drinking water. The Get the Lead Out of Assisted Housing Act would help protect families from lead exposure by requiring the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to inspect for lead service lines, create a grant program to address lead contamination and allow a cross-check for lead in water when remediating a home for lead found in paint. Along with Senators Young and Duckworth, the legislation is also co-sponsored by U.S. Senators Dick Durbin of Illinois and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan.

The copy of the bill text can be found here.