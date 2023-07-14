Senator Young Introduces Legislation To Help Boost Career and Technical Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Senator Todd Young is looking to better boost career and technical education and continue efforts in trying to connect Hoosiers with good paying jobs. On Thursday, U.S. Senators Todd Young along with Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced the Data for American Jobs Act of 2023.
The bipartisan legislation aims to support career and technical education and expand pathways to good-paying jobs. The legislation ensures that federal education data and research incorporates CTE to help improve states’ career readiness programs, meet the needs of the economy, and expand the skilled workforce.
“Investing in effective education research can significantly improve the outcomes and opportunities of students across America. However, current data collection systems exclude career and technical education (CTE), an important tool for workforce readiness. The Data for American Jobs Act would expand educational data collection to include CTE, ensuring our workforce is equipped with the right skills and knowledge for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Senator Young.
The legislation would also support state efforts to more effectively use education and workforce data to inform education and workforce development policy.
Hey Toad! How about doing something about gas prices going up the same amount (from $3.03 to $3.53) at all the stations in Indiana on the same day???? Something is amiss especially whey your favorite Dopey King Joe sucks down the Strategic Petroleum Reserve like it is personal piggy bank. At the same time, he curtails petroleum productions nation wide. Two years ago were were self sufficient in oil products. How about resisting your automatic inclination to vote for Biden’s stupid and unqualified nominees? How about helping Tommy Tuberville stop the killing of babies at the VA or US Military by forcing ME to may for transportation for a sick-in-the head mother wanting to murder her child to a pro abort state? But no, you waste time and my money on a fool hardy effort to help train workers. This is just another boondoggle to give money to schools and other “educational” institutions that will have no effect in the end. Let the companies that raise gas prices 10% in one day pay for their own worker training. Every union shop has a training center. Every company I know about trains their new workers. Why should the Taxpayers pay for this? I’m very sick to near death of my US Senator taking money from me and giving it to others that will likely never send me a thank you card. And I shouldn’t have to say this, but a vote for Toad Young is not a thank you card. We need a solid patriot to primary this big government, administrative state, establishment stooge. It our free market economy needs trained workers they should be the ones to pay for their training. We did not need such programs when the Arsenal of Democracy was stood almost overnight to meet the threat of World War II.