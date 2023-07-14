Senator Young Introduces Legislation To Help Boost Career and Technical Education

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Senator Todd Young is looking to better boost career and technical education and continue efforts in trying to connect Hoosiers with good paying jobs. On Thursday, U.S. Senators Todd Young along with Democratic Senators Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, and Tim Kaine of Virginia introduced the Data for American Jobs Act of 2023.

The bipartisan legislation aims to support career and technical education and expand pathways to good-paying jobs. The legislation ensures that federal education data and research incorporates CTE to help improve states’ career readiness programs, meet the needs of the economy, and expand the skilled workforce.

“Investing in effective education research can significantly improve the outcomes and opportunities of students across America. However, current data collection systems exclude career and technical education (CTE), an important tool for workforce readiness. The Data for American Jobs Act would expand educational data collection to include CTE, ensuring our workforce is equipped with the right skills and knowledge for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Senator Young.

The legislation would also support state efforts to more effectively use education and workforce data to inform education and workforce development policy.