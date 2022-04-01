Senator Young Announces He Will Not Support Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court Bid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): As the confirmation hearings regarding Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s bid to become the first black woman to be appointed to the Supreme Court of the United States, many have wondered where the stance on her bid is locally.

For Indiana Senator Todd Young, he tells WOWO News that he will not support her nomination. Young cited this decision came after reviewing Jackson’s written testimony, her statements, judicial record, and having personally visited with her.

Young went on to say that he feels that most of his fellow Republicans will also vote to not support Jackson’s bid with minor exceptions expected.