Senator Todd Young receives national endorsement in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Senator Todd Young was in Fort Wayne on Friday morning to receive an endorsement from the National Border Patrol Council at the Allen County GOP Headquarters.

Young commented during the press conference that it was unheard of historically for somebody from the Midwest to receive an endorsement from border patrol. President of the National Border Patrol Council, Brandon Judd, spoke during the event. He said that the council gives very few endorsements, but that Senator Young wants to do what is right for all citizens in the United States.

Judd also said that every state is a border state because what crosses at the border, does not stay at the border. He went on to say that the border patrol is dealing with people from 157 different countries.

Senator Young spoke about the importance of border security and promoting policies to improve the problems at the border. He said in April of this year, more than 234,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended and that there has also been in increase in seizures of heroin and fentanyl.

He said border barriers, keeping Title 42 in place, and putting pressure on the Biden administration by voting in more pro border security conservatives this November are all things to help fix the border issues.