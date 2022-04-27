Senator Mike Braun Co-Authors Proposed Federal Dietary Supplement Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Two Midwest U.S. Senators have introduced legislation to improve safety and ensure transparency for dietary supplements. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022, bipartisan legislation to require dietary supplement manufacturers to list their products with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 1994, Congress passed the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), which provided FDA with authorities to regulate dietary supplements. However, DSHEA did not require dietary supplement companies to register their products with FDA-leaving the agency without the much-needed authority or information to properly understand or oversee the market. The Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022 would require companies to provide FDA with vital information about their products, including product names; a list of all ingredients; an electronic copy of the label; allergen statements; health and structure/function claims, and more.
With all the tyranny we saw over the last two years over Covid I hardly think we need to give FDA more control. Read the Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Book “The Real Anthony Fauci.” You will see in that book just how utterly corrupt the federal health agencies are. You will see how they are in the pocket of big pharma. I am opposed to this bill. This bill is evidence that Mike Braun has been co-opted by the lefties in DC. The vast majority of American and Hoosiers more particularly are competent to make decisions for themselves. They do not need the government at any level telling them how to live. Senator, Step away from the power trip. All you really need to know that Senator Durbin is the co-sponsor with Braun.
The FDA is a captured agency and is controlled completely by Pharma. Senator Braun should know better. It’s understandable that Durbin would do this.