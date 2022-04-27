Senator Mike Braun Co-Authors Proposed Federal Dietary Supplement Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Two Midwest U.S. Senators have introduced legislation to improve safety and ensure transparency for dietary supplements. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) and U.S. Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced the Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022, bipartisan legislation to require dietary supplement manufacturers to list their products with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In 1994, Congress passed the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), which provided FDA with authorities to regulate dietary supplements. However, DSHEA did not require dietary supplement companies to register their products with FDA-leaving the agency without the much-needed authority or information to properly understand or oversee the market. The Dietary Supplement Listing Act of 2022 would require companies to provide FDA with vital information about their products, including product names; a list of all ingredients; an electronic copy of the label; allergen statements; health and structure/function claims, and more.