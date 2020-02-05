Senator drops push to force Indiana marijuana prosecutions

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): A Republican state senator has dropped a proposal attacking what he called “social justice prosecution” by empowering Indiana’s attorney general to appoint special prosecutors to take over criminal cases that local authorities decide they won’t pursue.

The proposal followed the Indianapolis prosecutor’s new policy of not pressing charges for possessing small amounts of marijuana as Republicans who control the Statehouse remain firm against marijuana legalization as has happened in Michigan and Illinois.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council argued the proposal sponsored by Indianapolis Sen. Mike Young wrongly usurped the discretion that county prosecutors must have about how to use their staff and budgets on which cases to pursue.