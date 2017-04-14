Senate sends bill on DNA collection to Gov. Holcomb’s desk

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Indiana Senate has voted to send Gov. Eric Holcomb a bill allowing DNA swabs to be taken upon a person’s felony arrest despite sharp disagreements.

The measure by Republican Sen. Erin Houchin of Salem had previously advanced through the Senate but lawmakers again aired concerns Thursday. It was ultimately approved 36-13 on final passage and now heads to the governor’s desk.

Supporters contend the bill would help law enforcement officers solve crimes and exonerate the innocent. But critics say the bill goes against the Constitution’s protection from unreasonable search and seizure.

Other opponents say the bill needs to include automatic expungement if the arrestee ultimately is exonerated.

Holcomb has not taken a public stance on the bill. A message left for his spokeswoman was not immediately returned.