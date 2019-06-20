Senate passes its two-year, $69B Ohio budget plan

OHIO, (WOWO) – The Ohio House and Senate agree the next state budget should lower income taxes for individuals, but the size of that cut is among sticking points to be hashed out as they face a June 30 deadline to get a spending plan signed by the governor.

The Republican-led Senate unanimously passed its two-year, $69 billion budget proposal Thursday. It would direct more money toward water quality initiatives, local governments, libraries and public television stations. It would allot $550 million for educational wraparound services.

It also would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21, change high school graduation requirements to reduce state tests, and push back Ohio’s presidential primary election date.

The budget now goes to a joint legislative committee to work out differences between the House and Senate proposals.