Senate passes emergency declaration limit

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana Senate has passed a bill that would limit emergency declarations issued by the Governor.

On a 38-8 vote yesterday, lawmakers passed LaGrange Senator Sue Glick’s bill that limits widespread emergency declarations to 60 days, according to the Journal Gazette.

It’s the latest pushback from Republicans after Governor Holcomb declared a statewide emergency and has since continued it eleven times, all because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If this bill – which now heads to the House, which has itself already passed a similar bill – becomes law, the governor would need lawmakers to sign off on any extensions.