Senate Committee approves bill limiting disaster orders

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A bill that would put limits on the Indiana Governor’s ability to issue disaster declarations passed a state Senate panel Tuesday.

The Senate Rules Committee unanimously passed LaGrange Senator Sue Glick’s bill that limits how long a governor can continue disaster declarations without lawmaker participation, according to the Journal Gazette.

The bill limits disaster declarations issued while lawmakers are out of session to 30 days, with a 15-day renewal, or 60 days if lawmakers are in session. Renewals would be up to the state legislature.

It comes about due to conservative criticism of Governor Eric Holcomb’s use of such declarations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill now moves to the full Senate.