Senate Approves Key Emissions Treaty

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): The Senate on Wednesday approved a treaty that would limit potent greenhouse emissions. Scientists had previously agreed such limitations would be essential to staving off the worst effects of climate change. The vote, which happened on Wednesday passed with a vote of 69-27. According to our partners in news at ABC21, Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), who has acknowledged the threat posed by climate change, voted no. Senator Todd Young (R-IN) voted in the affirmative. The Kigali Amendment adds to the Montreal Protocol, which is an international deal that cut ozone-depleting refrigerant chemicals in the 1980′s. With Senate approval the treaty must be signed by President Biden, which is expected.