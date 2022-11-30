Sen. Braun files to run for governor, McCormick considers

STATE WIDE (Network Indiana): Senator Mike Braun is running for governor. He filed paperwork Tuesday, after promising to make a decision on whether to run by Dec. 1. Gov. Eric Holcomb cannot run for another term because of term limits.

Braun’s run for governor (as a Republican) means that his seat in the U.S. Senate will be open.

Braun has advocated for term limits, and has repeated his disgust with the way the federal legislative branch is run, particularly in the way your tax money is budgeted, or not budgeted, meaning Congress often avoids making a budget in favor of “continuing resolutions”.

Braun also introduced a balance budget amendment to a bill this year that was largely ignored by members of his own party.

Dr. Jennifer McCormick, the former state superintendent of Public Instruction, is exploring whether she will run for governor.