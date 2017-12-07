Sen. Al Franken announces resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations

NATIONWIDE, (AP) – Minnesota Democrat Al Franken annouced Thursday that he will be stepping down in the coming weeks amid sexual misconduct allegations and vanishing support from fellow Democrats.

A majority of the Senate’s Democrats called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman emerged Wednesday morning saying he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006. Hours later, another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed “a handful of flesh” on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009. That brought the number of women alleging misconduct by Franken to at least eight.

Franken, the former comedian who made his name on “Saturday Night Live,” has gained respect as a serious lawmaker in recent years and has even been mentioned in talk about the 2020 presidential campaign.

“Enough is enough,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York declared on Wednesday. “We need to draw a line in the sand and say none of it is OK, none of it is acceptable, and we, as elected leaders, should absolutely be held to a higher standard.”

A torrent of Democrats quickly followed Gillibrand.

“I’m shocked and appalled by Sen. Franken’s behavior,” said Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state. “It’s clear to me that this has been a deeply harmful, persistent problem and a clear pattern over a long period of time. It’s time for him to step aside.”

Franken has apologized for his behavior but has also disputed some of the allegations.