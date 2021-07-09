Semi-Trailer Accident Closes U.S. 24 Late Thursday Night

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): A two-vehicle crash in Paulding County, Ohio Thursday closed down a section of U.S. 24 for over six hours on Thursday.

Lawrence Lewis, age 57 of Defiance was traveling eastbound on U.S. 24 in a Semi-Truck in Paulding County where he encountered Steven Wesley, age 42 of Elizabeth, N.J. who was disabled in his own semi along the highway.

Lewis struck Wesley’s trailer with the oversized load, and scattered debris all over the roadway. No injuries were reported in the incident, but the debris clean-up resulted in U.S. 24 being closed for over six hours upon re-opening early Friday morning. The incident is still under investigation by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.