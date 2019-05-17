Semi overturns due to heavy rain

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A man escaped injury after overturning the semi he was driving in DeKalb County last night.

The 60-year-old was driving westbound on State Road 8, east of County Road 41, at about 10:14pm when he tells police his view was obstructed by heavy rain and the headlights of an oncoming vehicle.

The Kenworth 900 went off the north side of the road into the ditch, swiping a utility pole and rolling over into a wheat field.

No citations were issued, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.