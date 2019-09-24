Semi crash shuts down Interstate 69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A semi crash shut down a big chunk of Interstate 69 for a few hours in Fort Wayne early this morning.

According to Fort Wayne Police Dispatch, the crash occurred near mile marker 308 – between the Illinois Road and Goshen Road exits – at just past 3am when a semi collided with the median. Minor injuries were reported.

The crash shut down all of Interstate 69 at one point, but the northbound lanes were reported open by 5:30am. One southbound lane was reported open a half-hour later.