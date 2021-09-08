Semi Crash On U.S. 30 Wednesday Morning

Fort Wayne, IND. (WOWO): At around 4 o’clock Wednesday morning, a semi crashed on U.S. 30 just after the U.S. 33 exchange and blocked all westbound lanes of traffic.

When crews arrived all westbound traffic was being diverted between U.S. 33 and Kroemer Road as clean-up issues began. Original estimates of clean-up time were to have the road reopen shortly after 7 A.M., however that was not the case as clean-up was still active after 8 A.M. with residual traffic tie-ups occurring all around the area including Hillegas Road, Coliseum Boulevard, Washington Center Road, as well as I-69.

No details in regards to the crashes origin, or reports of injuries have been provided as of yet.