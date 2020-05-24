Semi crash in DeKalb county causes southbound I-69 to shut down

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A semi rollover crash early Sunday morning led to the closure of southbound I-69 in Dekalb county.

It started around 4:40 a.m. when the semi collided with an abandoned Chevy Suburban sitting on the shoulder of southbound I-69 about three miles south of County Road 11A.

The semi was hauling packages of Ice Mountain bottled water. The driver of the semi only sustained minor injuries.

The southbound lanes were closed for about two hours while crews cleared the scene.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Auburn Fire Department, DeKalb County Homeland Security, Parkview DeKalb, and Parker Service.