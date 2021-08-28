Self defense course for women offered in Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and the Angola City Police Department are offering a self-defense training course for women of all ages. The program teaches risk awareness, prevention, reduction and avoidance, then progressing to basic hands on self-defense.

The Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course is a three-night program that includes a night of lecture and two nights of practicing techniques, with the last night also being a simulation. Women may also bring their daughters who are 12 and older.

The program will take place on September 26th, October 3rd, and October 10th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church at 0525 E 200 N in Angola.

To register contact First Sgt. Brad Kline at Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 ext. 5260 or Assistant Chief Darrin Taylor at Angola Police Department at 260-665-2121.