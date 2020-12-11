Select Indiana Post Offices to be open Sundays before Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out to get your gifts and cards in the mail if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

The US Postal Service is having select Post Offices remain open this Sunday, Dec. 13th, and next Sunday, Dec. 20th, in an effort to help customers get their holiday mail to its destination on time.

In Fort Wayne, the Northwood office at 6401 Stellhorn Rd. will be open from noon to 4pm; Post Offices in Warsaw, Elkhart, and Goshen are also participating.

Find the full list below:

Office Name Zip Code Sunday Hours
Elkhart 46516 12PM – 4PM
Gary—Merrillville 46410 12PM – 4PM
Lafayette 47905 12PM – 4PM
Mishawaka 46544 12PM – 4PM
South Bend—Chippewa 46614 12PM – 4PM
South Bend—Edison Park 46615 12PM – 4PM
South Bend—Main 46601 12PM – 4PM
West Lafayette 47906 12PM – 4PM
Warsaw 46580 12PM – 4PM
Goshen 46526 12PM – 4PM
Anderson 46011 10AM – 2PM
Brownsburg 46112 9AM – 1 PM
Carmel 46032 11AM – 3 PM
Danville 46122 10AM – 2PM
Fishers 46038 10AM – 2PM
Greenwood 46142 10AM – 2PM
Noblesville 46060 11AM – 3 PM
Plainfield 46168 11AM – 3 PM
Westfield 46074 10AM – 2PM
Zionsville 46077 11AM – 3 PM
Valparaiso 46383 12PM – 4PM
Kokomo 46902 11AM – 3 PM
Muncie 47302 10AM-2PM
Richmond 47374 10AM-2PM
Bedford 47424 12PM – 4PM
Bloomington —Woodbridge 47408 10AM – 2PM
Bloomington 47402 9AM – 1 PM
Columbus 47201 10AM – 2PM
Madison 47250 12PM – 4PM
Seymour 47274 10AM – 2PM
Terre Haute 47802 11AM – 3 PM
Terre Haute—Rose 47803 10AM – 2PM
Ft Wayne—Northwood 46815 12PM – 4PM
Indianapolis—Castleton 46256 10AM – 2PM
Indianapolis—Nora 46240 10AM – 2PM
Indianapolis—Eagle Creek 46254 10AM – 2PM
Indianapolis—Park Fletcher 46241 10AM – 2PM
Indianapolis—Speedway 46222 10AM – 2PM
Indianapolis—Southport 46227 10AM – 2PM

