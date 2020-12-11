Select Indiana Post Offices to be open Sundays before Christmas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s running out to get your gifts and cards in the mail if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

The US Postal Service is having select Post Offices remain open this Sunday, Dec. 13th, and next Sunday, Dec. 20th, in an effort to help customers get their holiday mail to its destination on time.

In Fort Wayne, the Northwood office at 6401 Stellhorn Rd. will be open from noon to 4pm; Post Offices in Warsaw, Elkhart, and Goshen are also participating.

Find the full list below: