Security grant program now open for Indiana non-profits

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): A new security grant program is open for Indiana non-profits.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has opened the Non-Profit Security Grant Program for 2021.

Officials say it’s a competitive grant program intended to provide physical security enhancements and other security-related activities to non-profit organizations against potential terrorist attacks. Any eligible non-profit can apply, however, the organization will have to demonstrate a risk of a terrorist attack.

Eligible organizations can request up to $150,000.