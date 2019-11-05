Second man charged in October Runnion Avenue murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Another man has been charged in connection to the shooting that left Pablo Guzman Vasquez dead in the 600 block of Runnion Avenue on October 13.

According to the Journal Gazette, 19-year-old Anthony Mitchell has been charged with murder, felony murder and attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Mitchell was arrested on Friday, November 1, and charged on Monday, November 4.

Court documents state that on October 13, Mitchell was with 40-year-old Jermaine Turner when Turner shot and killed Vasquez.

Last week, Turner was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of cocaine.

Turner is scheduled back in court on Tuesday, November 5 and Mitchell’s next court date is Thursday, November 7.