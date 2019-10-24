Second Harvester Homecoming announced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): So successful, they’re doing it again.

Back in August organizers celebrating International Harvester’s roots in Fort Wayne held a “Harvester Homecoming” festival to celebrate Fort Wayne’s former status as “Heavy-Duty Truck Capital of the World.”

Organizers tell the Journal Gazette they expected a couple of thousand people to attend, but instead about 12,000 showed up, so they’re making it an annual event, with next year’s festival set for July 31st to August 2nd at the Scout Park Conference Center on Meyer Road.

You can learn more at HarvesterHomecoming.com.