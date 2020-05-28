Second Fort Wayne Teen charged in May 19 fatal shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second teenager has been charged in the shooting death of 19 year old Jaden Nelson on Fort Wayne’s South Side last week.

Police have charged 16 year old Xavier Walker with Murder and other felony charges in the shooting death of 19 year old Jaden Nelson last Tuesday. The shooting, which happened when Nelson was driving with his pregnant girlfriend, was part of a planned robbery of Marijuana according to the Journal Gazette.

Court documents reveal that Walker planned the robbery. 19 year old Ronnie Miles, Jr was charged last week with multiple felony charges including robbery and felony murder. Nelson was shot in the abdomen at Avondale Drive and East Petit Ave and was found by Police at Petit and Calhoun.

Miles told investigators that Walker pointed the gun at Nelsn and demanded marijuana before shooting him