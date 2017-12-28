Second Addison Agen concert added at Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A second Addison Agen concert at the Embassy Theatre has been added at the Embassy Theatre after an earlier show sold out in hours Thursday.

The second show is set for 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets at the STAR Bank box office at the theatre, at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets are $10 and $25.

Agen, who finished a runner-up performance on NBC’s The Voice weeks ago, will perform songs from her album, “New Places.”

The concerts are presented by Fort Wayne’s NBC and Embassy Theatre and is sponsored by Windows, Doors & More and 3Rivers Federal Credit Union.