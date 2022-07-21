Search warrant results in two arrested in Ashley

ASHLEY, Ind. (WOWO) – On July 19, the Auburn Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Team, along with Steuben County’s Special Response Team, served an arrest/search warrant in the 200 block of West Garfield in Ashley, Indiana.

Two individuals were arrested. Kyle T. Brady, 36, of Ashley had an active parole violation warrant for a previous charge of dealing a controlled substance in Arkansas. Kendal Askren, 28, of Kendallville had an active arrest warrant for a probation violation in Noble County.

During the search, detectives found two handguns (one stolen out of Butler), one AR-15 style rifle with a 50-round drum, and bullet resistance vests. In addition to over 300 grams of alleged methamphetamine, over 500 grams of alleged marijuana, 5 grams of alleged cocaine, 43 alprazolam pills, scales, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Brady and Askren were both transported to the Steuben County Jail.

Brady faces multiple charges, including,