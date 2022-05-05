Search For New NACS Superintendent Down To Two

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools leaders are considering two candidates for the district’s top job according spokeswoman Lizette Downey who told The Journal Gazette Wednesday that the 8,000-student school system aims to have a new superintendent approved by the end of June which is about the time temporary Superintendent Steve Yager’s contract expires. NACS began advertising the position through its online jobs board back in late March after the board formally accepted Superintendent Chris Himsel’s June 30th retirement.

The post was up through April 5th and attracted two applicants, noting two are under consideration. The board has since met in executive session three times to discuss the matter, most recently as Monday.