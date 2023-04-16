Search For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly after 1 P.M. Sunday, Fort Wayne Police were called to the 400 block of West Pettit Avenue in reference to a missing juvenile. The juvenile was reported missing by his father who last saw his son, 12-year-old Javon Waller at their residence approximately one hour prior to calling the police.

Javon Waller is described as a male black 12yrs old, 5’04” ft 160lbs, black hair and brown eyes. Walker is also reported to have a mental development issue and takes medication for seizures. Walker was last seen headed towards a gas station at West Pettit Avenue and South Calhoun Street shortly after 12:30 P.M wearing a grey hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javon Waller are to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.