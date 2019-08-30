Search continues for boy swept away by creek

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana conservation officers are seeking the public’s help in their ongoing search for a 4-year-old boy swept away by high waters in May.

Owen Jones is presumed dead after getting caught in Deer Creek’s rain-swollen current on May 23 during a family outing at a park in Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Conservation officer Lt. Dan Dulin tells the Journal & Courier he’s urging people using Deer Creek and the Wabash River, about three miles downstream, to look for signs of the Monticello boy and to report anything they see to police.

Months of searches along both waterways have proved fruitless. A portion of Deer Creek was dammed last week, but a search of log jams there found no sign of the boy.