SDI Reporting Significant Jump In First Quarter Profits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One of Northeast Indiana’s biggest employers has reported steady growth in first quarter profits. Steel Dynamics Inc. is reporting first quarter net income of $1.1 billion, up from $430 million during the same period last year. The steelmaker is also reporting record steel shipments and sales. SDI officials tell Inside Indiana Business that the company’s performance can be attributed to its diversified circular manufacturing model.

During the quarter, Steel Dynamics detailed plans to add 200 jobs at multiple facilities in northeast Indiana. The company employs a total of about 10,000 workers. The Q1 results continue a growing trend for Steel Dynamics, which reported record full-year net income of $3.2 billion for 2021.