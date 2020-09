Eben Brown, FOX News Radio joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about the list of SCOTUS nominees being essentially narrowed down to five as President Donald J. Trump has said that he will announce his nomination coming up this Saturday at 5 P.M. as the country morns the loss of SCOTUS pioneer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

