Scott Mentzer on Ventilators

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Scott Mentzer, part owner of Phoenix America in Fort Wayne, joins to discuss their manufacturing of ventilators.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here