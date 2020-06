FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne attraction that’s especially popular with kids will reopen this week.

Science Central released a YouTube video Monday morning to announce they would be reopening on Wednesday, as well as to go over some of the safety changes made to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Social distancing guidelines will also be recommended, including limiting the number of people in the facility’s elevator, and certain exhibits will be temporarily closed. You can learn more here.