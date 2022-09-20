Science Central “Space Day” Coming Up Next Weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials at Science Central are looking towards the stars next Saturday. Science Central’s Space Day takes place on Saturday, October 1st and patrons throughout the day will have the chance to learn all about astrogeology. Astrogeology is the study of solid objects in space, like planets and asteroids. At Space Day, visitors will learn about the Psyche mission, which will see an orbiter visit a unique metal-rich asteroid orbiting the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. Visitors will also learn about astrogeology through a Science on a Sphere presentation that looks at the compositions of solar system objects. The event takes place between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and information, including tickets are available at www.sciencecentral.org