Science Central opens Little Free Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne residents can soon exchange free books right in front of Science Central.

Science Central announced this week the grand opening of its own science-themed Little Free Library.

Little Free Libraries can be found throughout the nation and abide by the slogan, “Take a book, share a book, leave a book.” Small, book-sharing boxes can be found in neighborhoods, in front of businesses and throughout cities.

An unveiling ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on July 30.

The project was made possible through a sponsorship from Managed Health Services (MHS), and was constructed by local artist John Mishler.

“Anyone in the community is encouraged to grab a free book from the library to read and share with others, or to donate books for others to take,” said Kevin O’Toole, MHS President and CEO. “It’s a great way to encourage a love of reading and build a sense of community.”