Science Central Egg Drop Still Has Openings

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There is still time to pre-register for Science Central’s 22nd annual Egg Drop which takes place on Sunday, July 11th. Held as part of the Three Rivers Festival, the event will see eggs flung from Science Central’s roof, housed in contraptions designed to protect them.

The pre-registration period runs through Saturday, July 10, and there is no fee to participate in the event, which is open to all ages. Registration the day of the event will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the event starting at 1 p.m.

More information can be found online at www.sciencecentral.org Spectators are welcome to watch the event.