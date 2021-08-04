Schools, local governments wrestle with mask recommendations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the Delta variant of COVID-19 surging locally, eyes are on our area school districts to see what they’ll do as some kids get ready to return to class next week.
The board of Southwest Allen County Schools last night said that masks would be “recommended” but not mandated within school buildings, with Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder not entirely ruling it out.
Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Community Schools will update its board this coming Monday on coronavirus protocols, according to Superintendent Mark Daniel.
The Indiana State Department of Health is recommending that all people ages 2 and up wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and cases in Allen County are up 700% since June, but there’s no sign of officials mandating it just yet.
Government schools deserve to completely collapse. No one should inflict public schools on their kids at this point. Not only will they be very poorly educated, they will be indoctrinated in all kinds of woke nonsense. Let them collapse. Anyone having children today should prepare financially to keep them away from the government indoctrination centers.
“Indiana State Department of Health is recommending that all people ages 2 and up wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status” …… They are officially very STUPID people in the HD!!!
That’s child abuse!!!!
Look at the statistics for Minors for Covid vs the Flu on the CDC website. FACT…Children are 10x more at risk of the FLU.
Sounds like the Health Department needs to be Purged since they recommend child abuse.