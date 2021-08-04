Schools, local governments wrestle with mask recommendations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With the Delta variant of COVID-19 surging locally, eyes are on our area school districts to see what they’ll do as some kids get ready to return to class next week.

The board of Southwest Allen County Schools last night said that masks would be “recommended” but not mandated within school buildings, with Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder not entirely ruling it out.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Community Schools will update its board this coming Monday on coronavirus protocols, according to Superintendent Mark Daniel.

The Indiana State Department of Health is recommending that all people ages 2 and up wear a mask while indoors, regardless of vaccination status, and cases in Allen County are up 700% since June, but there’s no sign of officials mandating it just yet.