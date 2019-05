FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Lane Middle School buses are behind schedule this afternoon following a crash near the school.

A school bus hit a crossing guard at the intersection of Vance Avenue and Reed Road just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

There were no children aboard the bus at the time of the crash, and the condition of the crossing guard has not yet been released.

