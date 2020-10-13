School Bus and Sheriff’s vehicle collide in Steuben County injuring two

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): A Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputy and a school bus driver for the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County were injured in a crash between a Sheriff’s Vehicle and a bus.

Officials say the crash happened at about 2:40 PM Tuesday when a 2019 Ram Pickup Truck owned by the Steuben County Sheriff failed to stop for a Metropolitan School District bus that was crossing the railroad tracks on road 200 north.

Both the Deputy and Bus Driver were transported with minor injuries. No children were on board at the time of the crash.