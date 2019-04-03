Schedule announced for the expanded “Tox-Away Saturday”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Department of Environmental Management has teamed up with the City of Fort Wayne to increase the “Tox-Away Saturday” program so that residents will have more opportunities to dispose of expired or unwanted household hazardous waste.

The program allows residents to get rid of things in their households such as automotive products, batteries, fertilizers, household cleaners, mercury, fluorescent light bulbs, paints, stains, pesticides, herbicides, propane tanks and pool chemicals. Materials like these can be hazardous to the environment and our health.

To avoid the need to bring household hazardous waste to the HHW Facility, Residents are encouraged to try these options:

Reduce waste by buying only what you need

Purchase non-toxic options

Share leftovers with family, friends and neighbors

In addition to the regular Tuesday schedule, the program will operate on six Saturdays. However, there will be no Saturday program in July. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Allen County Department of Environmental Management’s HHW facility at 2260 Carroll Road. Residents are encouraged to enter from Lima Road onto Fort Recovery. Minimal Fees Apply.

Dates for service:

April 6

May 4

June 1

August 3

September 7

October 12

For more information about the Tox-Away program, you can visit online at acwastewatcher.org or call 260-449-4433.