Savor Fort Wayne returning Aug. 5-16

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Savor Fort Wayne is returning for a summer edition from Aug. 5-16.

Savor Fort Wayne happens in January every year. However, Visit Fort Wayne’s Emily Stuck says they are doing it again in the summer due to everything going on due to the pandemic.

A total of 25 restaurants are participating, with three-course value price menus available at each location.

New features include several restaurants providing outdoor seating options and carryout for those not wanting to sit inside or outside of a restaurant.

Reservations are always recommended.

For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.