Savor Fort Wayne 2019 kicks off Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – You can enjoy 12 days of deals during Savor Fort Wayne 2019.
Beginning Wednesday, January 9 through Sunday, January 20, enjoy discounted meals at more than 50 local Fort Wayne restaurants.
Each restaurant will offer unique deals and menu items, some of which aren’t featured on their normal menus.
2019 participants include:
- Arcos Restaurante Mexicano
- Bill’s Smokehouse
- Black Canyon
- Bourbon Street Hideaway
- Brava’s
- BurgerFi
- Casa Grille
- Casa Grille Italiano
- Casa Ristorante Italiano
- Casa! Ristorante
- Catablu Grille
- Chapman’s Brewing Company – SW Fort Wayne
- Taproom
- Chop’s Wine Bar
- Club Soda
- Conjure Coffee
- Copper Spoon
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates – Auburn Road
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates – Coldwater Road
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates – Downtown Fort Wayne
- DeBrand Fine Chocolates – Jefferson Pointe
- Don Hall’s Factory
- Don Hall’s Gas House
- Don Hall’s Guesthouse Grille
- Don Hall’s Takaoka
- Don Hall’s Tavern at Coventry
- Don Hall’s Triangle Park
- Eddie Merlot’s
- el Azteca Mexican Restaurant
- Features Bar & Restaurant
- The Fish House Restaurant & Seafood Market
- Hop River Brewing Company
- Junk Ditch Brewing Company
- La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
- Mad Anthony Brewing Company
- The Mastodon Grill
- Nawa Inspired Asian Cuisine
- Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
- Oyster Bar
- Park Place on Main Street
- The Pub @ 1802
- Rack & Helen’s Social House
- Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
- Shigs in Pit – Fairfield Avenue
- Shigs in Pit – Maplecrest Road
- Shoccu
- SolBird Kitchen and Tap
- Summit City Brewerks
- 3 Rivers Co-Op Deli
- Three Rivers Distilling Company
- Tolon
- Trolley Steaks and Seafood
- Trubble Brewing
- Tucanos Brazilian Grill
- 2Toms Brewing Company
- Umi
- Wu’s Fine Chinese Cuisine
For more information, visit savorfortwayne.com.