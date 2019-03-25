Sausage products recalled due to possible metal contamination

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): North Country Smokehouse is recalling nearly 2,700 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products because they may be contaminated with metal.

The products were made between February 7 and 8 of 2019. The recall pertains to the following:

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE ORIGINAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages containing “NORTH COUNTRY SMOKEHOUSE *NATURAL OLD FASHIONED POLISH STYLE KIELBASA” with “USE BY 04/23/19.”

1-lb. vacuum-packed packages containing “KILCHURN ESTATE® SMOKED KIELBASA” with “USE BY 05/09/19.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the sausages were shipped nationwide. They are concerned some of the meat could be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers.

There have been no reports of any adverse reactions from the products. If you have one of the sausage products, do not eat them and throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

If you have any questions on the recall, call North Country Smokehouse at (603) 543-0234 ext. 207.