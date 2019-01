FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday night, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a residence on the the 1200 block of St. Joseph Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found a man with an apparent stab wound to his arm, according to the Journal Gazette.

The man was then taken to an area hopsital in serious condition and later downgraded to critical condition. The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and The Allen County Prosecutor’s office.