Saturday evening crash leaves three injured in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Three people were injured as a result of a crash in DeKalb County on Saturday evening.

It started around 6:15 p.m. when police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of County Road 4 and State Road 427, just southwest of Hamilton, Indiana.

A witness indicated that a 1992 Chevy 1500 truck was heading eastbound on County Road 4 and disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 427. As a result, the Chevy truck then struck the passenger side of a 2005 Volvo S40 which was headed southbound on State Road 427.

The Chevy truck flipped onto its side and came to a rest in the intersection. The driver and the passenger of the truck became trapped inside of the vehicle. They were removed from the vehicle by the Hamilton Fire Department.

The Volvo spun around and came to a rest in a field outside of the intersection.

Both drivers and a passenger were injured. The passenger of the truck was transferred to Parkview Regional Medical Center via the Samaritan. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Both drivers are said to be in stable condition. The passenger sustained several fractures and their condition is unknown.