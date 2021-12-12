Sato to Coyne, DRR Sets 500 Lineup and PT Out at NBC

This week’s episode: Takuma Sato is confirmed at Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing for the 2022 season, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing announces Sage Karam and Santino Ferrucci will be their driver lineup attempting to qualify for next year’s Indy 500, Paul Tracy is out at NBC and Roger Penske says IndyCar is closing in on an elusive third engine manufacturer.

