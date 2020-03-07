Sandwich delivery man allegedly chokes out Angola woman

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old Butler man has been charged after allegedly attacking a handicapped woman after delivering her food Friday evening.

The Angola Police Department tells WOWO News the victim called 911 at approximately 6:49pm. Officers arrived at the Village Green Apartments to find her lying on the floor of her apartment. She told officers she had allowed the man, who had delivered a food order to the address, to use her bathroom. She says as she waited for him to return, he grabbed her by the neck from behind and pulled her out of her wheelchair, choking her until she passed out.

At some point after that, the suspect, identified as Nkhai Scroggins, left the apartment. He has since been arrested and taken to the Steuben County Jail.