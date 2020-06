WOODBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officials from Safe Haven Baby Boxes report three infants have been safely surrendered in the past 30 days under the Safe Haven Law.

Two babies were placed in a Safe Haven Baby Box and one was handed to a staff member at a Safe Haven location according to officials. All three babies are healthy and safe. One surrender happened in Allen County, one in Kosciusko County and one in Arkansas.

New baby boxes will go into operation soon in Kokomo and Batesville, Indiana.